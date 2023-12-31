Ring in the new year with millions of people around the globe with the 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda in Pasadena, California on Jan. 1.
L.A.’s Very Own KTLA 5 is proud to offer live television and streaming coverage of the 2024 Rose Parade, including exclusive behind-the-scenes access.
Our New Year’s Day broadcast begins with an encore presentation of the 2023 Rose Parade at 4 a.m. Pacific/7 a.m. Eastern, followed by Backstage at the Parade live at 6:00 a.m. and KTLA’s Rose Parade Countdown live at 7:00 a.m.
The 135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda begins at 8 a.m. and ends at approximately 10 a.m. If you miss the live broadcast, KTLA 5 will air replays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
KTLA 5 Rose Parade Broadcast Schedule (all times Pacific):
- 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. – The 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda (originally aired Jan. 2, 2023)
- 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. – Backstage at the Parade (live)
- 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Rose Parade Countdown (live)
- 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. – The 135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda (live)
- 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – The 135 Rose Parade Presented by Honda (replays)
How to stream the Rose Parade:
If you don’t have an antenna, cable or satellite service, you can still watch live parade coverage and the replays for free through KTLA 5’s streaming app, KTLA+, and on KTLA.com.
KTLA+ can be installed on all Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV devices, and select Samsung Smart TVs. You can also stream KTLA 5 24/7 on YouTube TV.
The parade will also stream live on KTLA’s official YouTube channel and be available as a replay afterward.
Tap here for more streaming information.
The Rose Parade Band Cam
Marching bands from across the nation and around the world will participate in the 2024 Rose Parade, and KTLA 5 is excited to offer an exclusive view of their performances once again.
The Rose Parade Band Cam provides a live, unedited and unnarrated view of the bands with synchronized audio as they travel through the TV broadcast zone. The live stream will be available at KTLA.com/bandcam and streaming live on KTLA’s Facebook page.
About the Parade
The theme of the 2024 Rose Parade is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” This year’s Grand Marshall is Audra McDonald, a multi-award-winning performer from theater, music and television.
The parade travels 5 ½ miles down Colorado Boulevard and features four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, equestrian units, bands, and Tournament Entries. Rose Parade participants have long histories with the Tournament of Roses and keep the traditions alive.
The 108th Rose Bowl Game between Michigan (1) and Alabama (4) will take place on January 1, 2024, at 2 p.m. Pacific.