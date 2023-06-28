MAILBU, C.A. (KRQE) – If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to live in a Barbie world, now you have a chance to try it out. Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is currently listed on Airbnb, and this time, Ken has added some personal touches.

In celebration of the Barbie movie hitting theaters on July 21, the life-size pink mansion will open up for two one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and 22. Booking for the free stay opens at 11 a.m. Mountain Time on Monday, July 17.

The Ken takeover is in full swing for the DreamHouse. The Airbnb announcement says, “Ken has revamped part of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse with everything he loves (rollerblading, anyone?). And though guests can clearly see his, ahem, Kenergy, Barbie’s signature pink remains ever-present throughout the life-size, toy-inspired home.”

Ken’s DreamHouse Airbnb Exterior | Courtesy of Hogwash Studios

Ken’s DreamHouse Airbnb Bedroom | Courtesy of Joyce Lee

Ken’s DreamHouse Airbnb Disco Roller Rink | Courtesy of Joyce Lee

Ken’s DreamHouse Airbnb Grilling Area | Courtesy of Joyce Lee

Ken’s DreamHouse Airbnb Sandbox | Courtesy of Joyce Lee

Ken’s DreamHouse Airbnb Movie Poster | Courtesy of Hogwash Studios

Ken’s DreamHouse Airbnb Gym | Courtesy of Joyce Lee

Ken’s DreamHouse Airbnb Closet | Courtesy of Joyce Lee

Ken’s DreamHouse Airbnb Audio Lounge | Courtesy of Joyce Lee

Ken’s DreamHouse Airbnb Record Player | Courtesy of Joyce Lee

Ken’s DreamHouse Airbnb Lifesize Horse | Courtesy of Joyce Lee

Ken’s DreamHouse Airbnb Firepit | Courtesy of Joyce Lee

Not only do guests get to live in the dreamworld during their stay, but, as the listing says, they also get to try out:

Taking a spin through Ken’s awesome wardrobe to find their best beach fit. Look out, Barbie; Ken’s got quite the closet too!

Channeling their inner cowboy and learning a line dance or two on Ken’s outdoor disco dance floor or performing a sunset serenade on Ken’s guitar.

Challenging their fellow guests to a “beach off” with plenty of sunbathing and chillaxing by the infinity pool.

Taking home a piece of the Kendom with their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards.

For your chance to book the Malibu DreamHouse, click the Airbnb link here on Monday, July 17, at 11 a.m. MST. Guests are responsible for their own travel; however, the stay is free, and all meals will be provided.