‘Walking with Herb’ set to premiere in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It has deep New Mexico roots, and now the film “Walking with Herb” is finally set to premiere which will be held in Las Cruces where it was written, shot, and produced.

The film was supposed to premiere last year but the pandemic arrived. However, Ross Marks, the director of the film, who is also a New Mexico State University professor said there’s no place he’d rather hold the premiere than his hometown of Las Cruces.

“The film is a born and bred las cruces project, the novelist, the screenwriter, myself all from Las Cruces,” said Marks. “The film takes place in Las Cruces.”

Marks said the film is based on a book written by a Las Cruces banker and NMSU alum. The screenplay was written by the late Mark Medoff who also lived in Las Cruces.

The movie starring Academy Award winner Edward James Olmos and George Lopez is about faith and golf and was shot in Las Cruces and Artesia.

The crew was all local and even had film students get in on the action.

“32 students from NMSU got to work on the film which I was really excited about,” said Marks. “There was 68 crew members, all New Mexicans worked on the film about half of those were from Las Cruces.”

The premiere will be an outdoor screening on April 29, held at Amador Live in Las Cruces. The event is sold out with a couple of hundred people expected to be in attendance with social distancing and masks required. Profits from ticket sales will go to a Las Cruces non-profit organization that supports homeless children.

The official release is on April 30 and will be shown in more than 2,000 theaters nationwide. Some of the people who appeared in the movie will also be at that premiere including well-known golf commentators Terry Gannon and David Feherty.