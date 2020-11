ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans were treated to a virtual presentation of mariachi and flamenco music on Sunday. The presentation was put on by the National Hispanic Cultural Center and UNM as part of their Musica del Corazon series.

Along with the music, viewers also learned about how the two styles became a part of New Mexico’s cultural heritage. Each year, the Musica del Corazon series showcases different musical groups and traditions as part of UNM’s John Donald Robb Musical Trust.