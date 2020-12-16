Viral cranberry juice-sipping, skateboarding TikTok star positive for COVID-19

NATIONAL (WJW) -- Someone on the set of the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie recorded audio of actor Tom Cruise yelling at crew members for breaking COVID-19 protocols. The audio was posted by The Sun. According to the paper, the expletive-filled tirade was sparked after two crew members were standing within six feet of each other around a monitor. "We want the gold standard," Cruise can be heard saying on the audio. "They're back there in Hollywood making moves right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what's we're doing."

The actor said he is on the phone each day with movie studios, producers, and insurance companies making sure everyone is following the rules. "I don't ever want to see it again, ever," Cruise could be heard yelling. "And if you don't do it you're fired."