NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tina Turner, known for her impact on the soul and rock industry, has died. Her death was confirmed Wednesday.
KRQE has obtained footage of her 1997 performance at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque.
Turner’s career spanned more than 60 years, and she sold nearly 200 million albums.