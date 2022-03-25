ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A video of a blind student making a basket during a school basketball game in Michigan has gone viral.
The game was part of the unified sports programming for special education students at Zeeland Public Schools.
The video shows a student who is blind take the shot and sink the basket, making the crowd go wild as they cheered her on.
Story continues below
- Crime: Suspect to face murder trial for fatal Santa Fe I-25 crash
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 24 de Marzo 2022
- Albuquerque: Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque
- Data Reporting: Census: Which New Mexico counties lost the most residents
The student is part of the school’s zLinks program, a peer-based initiative to integrate students with special needs.
“zLinks is an absolute point of pride in our system,” Superintendent Brandi-Lyn Mendham said in a statement. “We are grateful for the way this program has impacted our students across the district as it represents the best of what Zeeland has to offer: compassion, opportunities, and relationships.”
More information about zLinks can be found at zlinks.org.