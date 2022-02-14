ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The US Army Field Band is performing in Albuquerque later this month. The band will perform “The Soundtrack of the American Soldier” at Kive Auditorium at the Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

It’s a tribute to the stories of the military, as told by Hollywood. Attendees will experience music from films like Saving Private Ryan and the Great Escape. Tickets are free but advance reservations are required. Registration for tickets can be done online or by calling the box office at 505-768-4575.