SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A movie that was filmed in and around Santa Fe through April has wrapped production. “Spiral Into the Yellow Void,” stars Monique Candelaria (“Breaking Bad”), Ellar Colrane (“Boyhood”), and Kelton Jones (“Passion of the Christ”) and directed by Levin Garbisch (“Miranda Veil”).

It’s the story of a psychic healer who heals other people’s trauma while also battling her own personified depression. The production wanted to incorporate New Mexican elements, including Native American diversity, in the casting. Thirty-five New Mexicans were employed – 25 crew members and 10 principal actors