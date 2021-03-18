Two Albuquerque kids star in new film on Netflix

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque child actors are getting their big break and are starring in a new movie that was filmed in Albuquerque and released on Netflix Thursday. “Deadly Illusions” is a psychological thriller and stars some pretty big names like Kristen Davis from “Sex And The City,” Dermot Mulroney from “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” and Greer Grammer from MTV’s “Awkward.”

It also stars two Albuquerque kids, – 10-year-old Marie Wagenman and 11-year-old Shylo Molina. “It’s about a writer and she gets really busy so she hires a nanny and things just go crazy,” said Molina, who attends the Public Academy For Performing Arts. The two had never met before playing twins in this movie.

“We had to get to know each other so we would talk off set and yeah, we would hang out a lot so we could know each other so we could act better together,” Molina said. Some of the child actors’ favorite memories are playing games on set and being able to spend time with the film’s adult leads.

“It was really just so fun and exciting…All of the actors there are super kind, super awesome, and they were all great actors,” said Marie Wagenman, who is a student at APS. The movie was filmed in Albuquerque in 2019 and the two young actors are excited for people to enjoy it from the comfort of their own couches.

“I was so excited when I heard it was going to Netflix because Netflix is very popular during the quarantine. Everybody’s at home watching Netflix. So, I feel a lot of people are going to watch this movie,” Molina said. The two said they enjoyed working together.

“It’s reassuring to know there are other kid actors out there. And I’m not the only one… it’s so fun being able to film a movie with another kid my age,” Wagenman said. And they hope they’ll be able to work more in Albuqueruqe.

“So many movies are being filmed in Albuquerque and I hope it soon becomes super, super, super, popular in the film industry almost as popular as L.A., hopefully someday,” Wagenman said. The film allegedly was supposed to film in Utah but moved to Albuquerque because of the better tax incentives.