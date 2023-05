ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 40 years of its original release, a classic Star Wars movie is back on the big screen, but only for one day.

In honor of May 4, known by many as Star Wars Day, fans can rewatch Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in theaters.

The movie was first released in 1983 and has made almost $500 million to this day.

According to Fandango, Albuquerque will have two theaters playing the movie, Century Rio 24 and Regal Winrock Screen-X.