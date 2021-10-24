TV pilot focusing on addiction begins filming in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, the New Mexico Film Office announced a television pilot is currently in production in the state. “Die Pretty” is being produced by Ninety 90 Pictures with principal photography taking place in October 2021 in Carson and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

According to an NMFO press release, the pilot will employ around 18 New Mexico crew members, 11 principal actors, and five New Mexico background and extras. The production stars actor Ashley Fountain, who plays a recovering addict as she grapples with a family curse that may leave her dead by the age of 33.

The release states Ninety 90 Pictures is a nonprofit film and television production company that provides jobs and peer support to people in recovery from drugs and alcohol.

