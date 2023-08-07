BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s Bosque Chile Fest will return this year for two chile-packed days from Saturday, August 19, through Sunday, August 20. The festival will include food, art, music, and more, with many local vendors on-site.

This year’s festival marks the start of more chile celebrations after the fest took a three-year hiatus. “We were disappointed we had to press pause on the Bosque Chile Fest during the pandemic, but we’re excited to bring back one of our biggest events that allows us to celebrate culture, tradition, and community,” says County Manager Julie Morgas Baca.

On Saturday, the event will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, the festival will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday will be the fest’s “Salsa Night,” starting at 3 p.m. with music from DJ Pancho, followed by a salsa lesson with Jessica Montoya at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday Music Lineup

Sunday Music Lineup

Each day, the first 500 adult attendees will get a free event t-shirt. The Chile Fest will take place at EXPO New Mexico’s Villa Hispana, 300 San Pedro Drive. Parking is available for $10 at Gate 3, and ride-share drop-off and pick-up can be done at Gate 4.

Tickets are $12.50 per day or $20 for a two-day pass; tickets for children under two years old are free. To buy tickets for the festival, click here. For more information on the Bosque Chile Fest, click here.