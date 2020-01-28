Tuesday is National Plan for Vacation Day

by: KRQE Media

(KRQE)- With most workers getting a full set of vacation days in the new year, now is the time to start planning a getaway as Tuesday, January 28, 2020, is National Plan For Vacation Day. Whether you’d like to sway the cold for warmer temperatures or check off a bucket list vacation, the final Tuesday in January serves as a reminder to not let too much time pass before booking travel.

The U.S. Travel Association’s initiative, Project: Time Off says planning a vacation helps improve relationships, health, and happiness at work. So don’t let those days go to waste.

According to the U.S. Travel Association in a study of American workers, in 2018, more than 55% of workers let a total of 768 million vacation days go unused. The association reports that planners have a distinct advantage over non-planners and that Americans who plan their vacation time are more likely to prefer to use it to travel than non-planners.

Those who plan their vacation used an average of 12paid time off days to travel in 2018 compared to five days used to travel for nonplanners. A few quick and easy tips include calculating how many days you have to take time off, check your calendar, and share your plans with family, friends, and employers.

