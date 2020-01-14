Tuesday is National Dress Your Pet Day

(KRQE)- If you’ve been wanting to doll up your pet, Tuesday is the perfect opportunity as it’s National Dress Your Pet Day.

Maybe you want to match outfits with your furry friend, give it a bejeweled collar, or a funny costume. The day was founded in 2009 by celebrity pet lifestyle expert and animal behavioralist Colleen Paige as a bonding opportunity.

However, it’s important to remember not to make your furry friend miserable. If your pet does not like dressing up, let them sit this holiday out.

Just like people, pets want comfortable outfits that fit so avoid clothes that restrict movement or that could be a choking hazard.

