‘Trigger Warning’ begins filming in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Netflix film featuring some major Hollywood names has begun production in New Mexico. ‘Trigger Warning’ stars Jessica Alba, Anthony Michael Hall from movies like The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles. According to the New Mexico Film Office, filming will take place in September and October in Lamy, Española, Los Cerrillos, Madrid, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe.

The movie is about an active-duty special forces officer who inherits her grandfather’s bar and soon finds herself at odds with the gang that killed him. The movie is set to employ about 180 New Mexico crew members and 240 background and extras.

