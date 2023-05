NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re getting a new look at the upcoming film about famed nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy plays Oppenheimer, widely known as the father of the atomic bomb, in the new Christopher Nolan film.

Much of the movie was shot in New Mexico, where the atomic bomb was developed. “Oppenheimer” also stars Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty. It will be released on July 21.