(WSYR-TV) — It’s the Holiday season, which means Christmas is right around the corner! Spend it with the people you love all while enjoying Christmas must-haves from Trader Joe’s!

Gingerbread Coffee

Start the morning off in your favorite cozy sweater while sipping cinnamon goodness with the Trader Joe’s Gingerbread coffee!

Made of 100% Arabica beans from South America, roasted to a medium-dark Vienna roast, the Trader Joe’s Gingerbread Coffee tastes of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice and ginger to create a fragrant, flavorful and festive brew.

Not only will it taste amazing, but it will fill your house with the smell of freshly baked gingerbread.

This item is only around for a limited time, so stock up!

Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Stirring Spoons

If you’re not a fan of coffee, then cozy up in the morning with the chocolaty deliciousness of the Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Stirring Spoons.

Made of rich chocolate-milk and dark chocolate, topped with marshmallows, each spoon ensures that you will have rich and chocolaty cup every time.

All you have to do is warm a cup of milk, stir the Hot Cocoa Spoon, and watch your drink transform into a winter wonderland.

Candy Cane Green Tea

If you’re feeling something more refreshing and minty, you’ll love the Candy Cane Green Tea!

Featuring a base of peppermint leaves and naturally decaffeinated Green Tea, this Candy Cane tea lacks the red and white stripes. However, it does bring a nice blend of orange peel, cinnamon, milk thistle, blackberry leaves, carob, and roasted chicory.

You can serve hot or cold, and each box comes with 20 tea bags!

Cold Brew Gingerbread Oat Latte

Calling all oat milk lovers, this Gingerbread oat latte is the perfect drink for you this Holiday season!

This creamy, coffee beverage is non-dairy and made with concentrated Cold Brew coffee, oat milk, and is sweetened with cane and brown sugars. The gingerbread kick comes in with the ginger juice, cinnamon, and ground nutmeg.

Glazed Maple Donuts

Start the day with a sweet treat after your morning coffee, hot cocoa, tea, or latte with the Glazed Maple Donuts!

These donuts are made with real maple syrup, cut into star-cruller shapes that have an almost-crisp texture to the dense, soft, doughiness of the donut.

The sweet glaze tops it off with the perfect amount of sweetness.

Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix

If you’re more of a chocolate guy or gal, this chocolate peppermint loaf is the perfect treat in the morning or for desert later in the day.

Made of plenty of cocoa, chocolate chips, and natural peppermint flavor, this Chocolate Peppermint holiday loaf is quite the cake. To make, just add oil (or butter), water, eggs, and the baking mix, and in roughly one hour, you’ll have a delicious moist loaf for that chocolate craving of yours.

This baking mix can also be used to make mint-chocolate-chip crinkle cookies as well as peppermint s’mores cakes.

Jingle Jangle Pretzel Twists

Looking for a Christmas Chocolaty crunch? Trader Joe’s Jingle Jangle is coming back this holiday season with not one variation, but two!

The new jingle jangle pretzel twists are made by the very same supplier in Baltimore, Maryland that makes the original Jingle Jangle.

Made with large, salted Pretzels, the twists are covered in a peanut butter candy coating, with mini chocolate candies and crushed Joe-Joe’s cookies.

Each box comes with six of these twisted and coated Pretzel Twists. You can serve them straight out of the box and dunk in hot cocoa or coffee.

Triple Ginger Muffins

If you’re wanting something less sweet but still containing a kick of cinnamon, then these Triple Ginger Muffins are for you.

These Gluten Free gems are made of a flour blend of white and brown rice flours, potato starch, and tapioca starch. They also include a sour cream and low-fat buttermilk to make them oh so soft and moist. With a gingery trio, including ginger purée, candied ginger, and crystallized ginger these muffins bring a pleasant kick, balanced by brown sugar and molasses.

Maple Cranberry Orange Spread

Looking for something festive to put on your toast, muffins, or crackers? Then this Maple Cranberry Orange spread is the perfect fruity holiday condiment for you!

Made with maple syrup, cranberry purée, orange juice concentrates this spread is filled with tart and sweetness blended together with allspice and cinnamon to bring some seasonal warmth.

Small bits of dried sweetened cranberries add texture, and some extra butter helps make this festival of holiday flavors super spreadable.

Pair this with your breakfast favorites or add to a charcuterie board and eat with crackers and cheese.

Truffle Dip

Love mushrooms or hate them, Truffles are often the favorite of the mushrooms for their rich flavor. If you like truffles, then you’ll love this truffle dip full of lush, savory umami flavor!

This creamy dip is made from ricotta, Parmesan, and cream cheese with both black truffle paste and white truffle-infused olive oil. The ingredients create a uniquely flavorful Dip that works as a sandwich spread or pasta sauce.

Truffle Oil Duo

Speaking of Truffles, get fancy this Holiday season with this Black and White Truffle Oil Duo.

These truffle olive oils include a bold & rich black truffle and a delicately savory and aromatic white truffle. Made by a supplier in Italy, this truffle oil duo comes from hunted and harvested truffles that have a uniquely earthy and umami flavor.

Pair your black truffle oil with a ribeye steak and your white truffle oil over a plate of fresh pasta.

White Truffle Popcorn

Lastly for those truffle lovers out there, you can snack on some White Truffle Popcorn this holiday season!

These mushroom-shaped popcorn kernels are dusted with a rich seasoning made with Italian White Truffles and French sea salt.

Ratatouille Bites

Watch the Disney classic ‘Ratatouille’ while eating your Ratatouille bites this Christmas!

The Provençal vegetable dish has been reimagined as a finger-friendly appetizer for Holiday gatherings. These Ratatouille bites feature a collection of vegetables from eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes all seasoned well with garlic, black pepper, rosemary, thyme, and oregano.

Once cooked, the bite size snacks are rolled in panko breadcrumbs, and fried. You can quick bake or air-fry to eat.

A Trio of Almonds

Need something small but filling to snack on? This Holiday trio of almonds is the right snack for you this Christmas.

This trio of high-quality California almonds include roasted salted almonds, sesame honey almonds and caramel coffee almonds.

The roasted, salted almonds have just the right amount of salt and are expertly roasted for the perfect taste.

The sesame honey almonds are rolled in a mixture of sugar, butter, salt, cocoa, and honey, with tiny, crunchy, Thai sesame for the best mix of savory and sweet.

Lastly the caramel coffee almonds are coated with coffee powder and glazed with caramel to create a sweet but strong-coffee flavor with nutty notes.

Mini Chocolate Mousse Desserts

Holiday Mousses are delicious; however, they can be difficult to make. Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about crafting the perfect chocolate mousse this Holiday because Trader Joe’s has it!

These mini chocolate mousse dessert cakes are made in Belgium, the chocolate capital of the world!

Using super rich, decadent, smooth, and creamy Belgian chocolate, each Mini Dessert is a bite-sized, multi-layered, desert marvel. Topped on a buttery shortbread base, this airy chocolate mousse is layered under a rich dark chocolate ganache and topped with sprinkles and more chocolate.

To serve, simply defrost in the fridge in a couple of hours and voila, you have a delectable desert.

