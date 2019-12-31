Viral trending stories of 2019

In this photo made on May 22, 2019, a long queue of mountain climbers line a path on Mount Everest. About half a dozen climbers died on Everest last week most while descending from the congested summit during only a few windows of good weather each May. (Nimsdai Project Possible via AP)

(KRQE)- Whether it was Popeye’s chicken wars, storming Area 51, “Baby Shark”, or “Old Town Road”, 2019 was a year of many viral and trending topics.

Here’s a look at some of the top trending stories this year including several of CNN‘s top trending stories of 2019:

Storm Area 51: Thousands of people signed on to join a Facebook event pledging to raid Nevada’s Area 51. The event invited users to join the event stating, “they can’t stop all of us”. Around 1,500 people actually gathered at the site on the day of the event, with many taking part in small festivals in the towns of Rachel and Hiko closest to the military site.

Jennifer Aniston gets an Instagram account: Actress Jennifer Aniston seemingly broke the internet when she joined social media app Snapchat in October. Aniston tweeted a photo of the “Friends” cast that gathered a record 15 million likes.

“Baby Shark” phenomenon: A 2015 South Korean children’s song took over in 2019 with the song hitting the Top 40 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. As of January 2019, the Pinkfong’ version of the song had around 5 billion views. The creators have even developed a Navajo version of the hit.

“Game of Thrones” final season: The immensely popular HBO show “Game of Thrones” came to an end this year with its final season leaving fans unsatisfied. The most tweeted about show of the year, fans also were dismayed when a Starbucks cup was accidentally left in an episode.

Mount Everest death toll climbs: In 2019, Nepal issued a record number of climbing permits which was said to contribute to the greatest death toll in four years. A photo from the mountain showed a line of hikers crammed on a passage to the peak.

Blackhole photo: A team of scientists captured the first-ever image of a black hole. An Albuquerque native took to Twitter to defend his colleague who questioned her work on the project.

U.S. Women’s Soccer team wins 2019 World Cup: In a final match against the Netherlands, the U.S. women’s soccer team won the 2019 World Cup 2-0. The sold-out match had 57,900 spectators.

Greta Thunberg named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year: Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for her environmental activism.