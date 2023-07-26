NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With only a few days left in National Ice Cream Month, Instacart compiled a list of the most popular flavors in each state. Results show that New Mexico is one of four states across the country that prefers an ice cream flavor based on a popular beverage.

Instacart analyzed its purchase data from June 2022 to May 2023 and found that vanilla is the most popular ice cream flavor in America, making up 30% of all ice cream purchases through Instacart. The delivery service company found that 21 states purchase vanilla ice cream more than the rest of the country, from Alaska to Arizona up to Minnesota and back down to Georgia. In New Mexico, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Hawaii, coffee appeared to be the most popular flavor.

“It’s no surprise most states in the country are partial to vanilla ice cream because it’s arguably the most versatile of them all. The luscious vanilla flavor effortlessly enhances a variety of desserts, whether it’s nestled in a chocolate sundae, paired a-la-mode with a slice of pie or cobbler, or simply savored in its pure form with a delightful sprinkle topping,” said Instacart Trends Expert Laurentia Romaniuk.

List of each state’s favorite ice cream flavor:

Alabama: Chocolate

Alaska: Vanilla

Arizona: Vanilla

Arkansas: Vanilla

California: Rocky Road

Colorado: Vanilla

Connecticut: Chocolate

Delaware: Chocolate

Florida: Chocolate

Georgia: Vanilla

Hawaii: Coffee

Idaho: Mint Chip

Illinois: Vanilla

Indiana: Vanilla

Iowa: Moose Tracks

Kansas: Vanilla

Kentucky: Vanilla

Louisiana: Chocolate

Maine: Chocolate

Maryland: Vanilla

Massachusetts: Coffee

Michigan: Moose Tracks

Minnesota: Vanilla

Mississippi: Vanilla

Missouri: Vanilla

Montana: Rocky Road

Nebraska: Vanilla

Nevada: Rocky Road

New Hampshire: Chocolate

New Jersey: Chocolate

New Mexico: Coffee

New York: Chocolate

North Carolina: Chocolate

North Dakota: Vanilla

Ohio: Vanilla

Oklahoma: Vanilla

Oregon: Mint Chip

Pennsylvania: Mint Chip

Rhode Island: Coffee

South Carolina: Chocolate

South Dakota: Vanilla

Tennessee: Chocolate

Texas: Vanilla

Utah: Vanilla

Vermont: Chocolate

Virginia: Chocolate

Washington: Mint Chip

Washington, D.C.: Strawberry

West Virginia: Chocolate

Wisconsin: Moose Tracks

Wyoming: Vanilla

Instacart said it delivers 22% more ice cream per customer in July compared to the yearly average.