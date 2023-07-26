NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With only a few days left in National Ice Cream Month, Instacart compiled a list of the most popular flavors in each state. Results show that New Mexico is one of four states across the country that prefers an ice cream flavor based on a popular beverage.
Instacart analyzed its purchase data from June 2022 to May 2023 and found that vanilla is the most popular ice cream flavor in America, making up 30% of all ice cream purchases through Instacart. The delivery service company found that 21 states purchase vanilla ice cream more than the rest of the country, from Alaska to Arizona up to Minnesota and back down to Georgia. In New Mexico, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Hawaii, coffee appeared to be the most popular flavor.
“It’s no surprise most states in the country are partial to vanilla ice cream because it’s arguably the most versatile of them all. The luscious vanilla flavor effortlessly enhances a variety of desserts, whether it’s nestled in a chocolate sundae, paired a-la-mode with a slice of pie or cobbler, or simply savored in its pure form with a delightful sprinkle topping,” said Instacart Trends Expert Laurentia Romaniuk.
List of each state’s favorite ice cream flavor:
- Alabama: Chocolate
- Alaska: Vanilla
- Arizona: Vanilla
- Arkansas: Vanilla
- California: Rocky Road
- Colorado: Vanilla
- Connecticut: Chocolate
- Delaware: Chocolate
- Florida: Chocolate
- Georgia: Vanilla
- Hawaii: Coffee
- Idaho: Mint Chip
- Illinois: Vanilla
- Indiana: Vanilla
- Iowa: Moose Tracks
- Kansas: Vanilla
- Kentucky: Vanilla
- Louisiana: Chocolate
- Maine: Chocolate
- Maryland: Vanilla
- Massachusetts: Coffee
- Michigan: Moose Tracks
- Minnesota: Vanilla
- Mississippi: Vanilla
- Missouri: Vanilla
- Montana: Rocky Road
- Nebraska: Vanilla
- Nevada: Rocky Road
- New Hampshire: Chocolate
- New Jersey: Chocolate
- New Mexico: Coffee
- New York: Chocolate
- North Carolina: Chocolate
- North Dakota: Vanilla
- Ohio: Vanilla
- Oklahoma: Vanilla
- Oregon: Mint Chip
- Pennsylvania: Mint Chip
- Rhode Island: Coffee
- South Carolina: Chocolate
- South Dakota: Vanilla
- Tennessee: Chocolate
- Texas: Vanilla
- Utah: Vanilla
- Vermont: Chocolate
- Virginia: Chocolate
- Washington: Mint Chip
- Washington, D.C.: Strawberry
- West Virginia: Chocolate
- Wisconsin: Moose Tracks
- Wyoming: Vanilla
Instacart said it delivers 22% more ice cream per customer in July compared to the yearly average.