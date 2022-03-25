NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Choosing a baby name can be hard. On Thursday, Names.org released a list of the most popular predicted baby names in New Mexico for 2022. The list was compiled based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website.

These are the top 10 names predicted for boys and girls in New Mexico:

Boys

Liam Noah Mateo Ezekiel Elijah Sebastian Ezra Santiago Daniel Oliver

Girls

Olivia Sophia Emma Isabella Ava Camila Amelia Mia Luna Aria

Of the boy names, Mateo, Ezekiel, Sebastian, Ezra, Santiago and Daniel are expected to be more unique to New Mexico. Of the girl names, Camila and Aria are expected to be more unique to the state.