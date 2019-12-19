Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia jury has awarded $8.6 million to the family of a stuntman killed during the production of a “Walking Dead” episode in 2017.

The Daily Report reports the verdictThursday comes after a weeklong trial before Gwinnett County State Court Judge Emily Brantley. Jurors began deliberations late Tuesday and handed up the verdict shortly before 6 p.m.