Time running out to see Warner Bros. exhibit at Natural History museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s still time to learn about the history of Warner Brothers cartoons at the New Mexico Natural History Museum. The exhibit looks at how animators took hand-drawn art and created cartoons that have appealed to decades of families.
It gives a behind-the-scenes look at how characters were created and drawn, as well as the landscapes that have become so well known. The exhibit runs through January 2.