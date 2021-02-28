Tijeras has successful opening weekend of new drive-in

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A brand new drive-in theater opened up this weekend in the east mountains. Saturday evening was the inaugural showing of Tijeras’s Park and View near the Village Hall, showing the classic Forrest Gump.

PNM donated recycled light poles to help build the movie screen for east mountain residents. The mayor says the drive-in received a ton of support and they plan to keep it going. “We intend to do it into the future for sure because it’s just a great community building endeavor. Bring the kids out, enjoy some time, and just have a good wholesome family fun,” said Mayor of the Village of Tijeras Jake Bruton.

The drive-in will be showing the Goonies for its second showing, which takes place on March 13. Tickets for that showing are already sold out.