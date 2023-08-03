ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets are now on sale for the New Mexico Philharmonic’s 2023/2024 Popejoy Classics concert series. The performances include works by Mahler, Berlioz, Stravinsky, and many others.
The NMPhil is bringing back popular featured musicians this year: Ukrainian pianists Tetiana Shafran and Anna Dmytrenko, and violinists Yoonshin Song and Anna Tifu. All concerts will take place at Popejoy Hall on Saturdays at 6 p.m.
Classics Concert Series 2023/2023
- Celebrating Rachmaninoff
- Saturday, September 30, at 6 p.m.
- Symphonie Fantastique
- Saturday, November 18, at 6 p.m.
- Capricious Capriccious
- Saturday, January 20, at 6 p.m.
- Mahler’s Resurrection
- Saturday, February 17, at 6 p.m.
- Song Plays Beethoven
- Saturday, March 9, at 6 p.m.
- The Wizard of Oz Ballet
- Saturday, April 6, at 6 p.m.
- Paganini & The Rite of Spring
- Saturday, April 20, at 6 p.m.
- Roman Echoes
- Saturday, May 18, at 6 p.m.
To buy individual tickets to any of the Classics concerts, click here. To subscribe to the whole concert series, fill out this form and email it to tickets@unm.edu or mail it to UNM Ticketing Services, MSC 04 2700, 1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131.
For any questions regarding subscription renewals, call UNM Ticketing at (505) 277-4569 or email tickets@unm.edu.