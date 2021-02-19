Three films wrap up production in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three feature films have wrapped up production in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Film Office Vengeance, Cop Shop and Intrusion employed hundreds of New Mexico film workers including some principal actors and extras.

All three are expected to be released this year. They were required to comply with the state’s public health order, including maximum capacity, mask use and social distancing rules.

Also, a select group of New Mexico residents have started training for unique and relatively new positions on film sets. The New Mexico Film Office is offering training courses to equip applicants to be certified intimacy coordinators.