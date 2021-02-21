Three films wrap production in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico officials say three feature films completed production in the state in recent months. According to the state film office, the films include Vengeance, produced by Blumhouse; Cop Shop, produced by Warren Goz and Eric Gold; and Intrusion, a Netflix feature.

The film office said all three productions were filmed at least in part in Albuquerque. According to the film office, Vengeance is being kept under wraps but the film Cop Shop is about a crime syndicate fixer who intentionally goes to prison and that Intrusion is a drama involving a home invasion and shooting.