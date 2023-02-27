NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three crew members from the “Rust” movie set have filed a lawsuit again actor Alec Baldwin and two film companies. The crew members who filed the lawsuit are Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin, and Reese Price.

They say production of the film was rushed to cut costs associated with additional production days. They allege the assistant director cut corners when it came to safety to keep a tight schedule and that concerns from the crew members were dismissed.

They also say that basic gun handling rules were ignored and could have prevented the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. The three crew members say there were in the room and standing near Hutchins and Souza when they were shot.

Addiego aided Souza and Curtin tried helping Hutchins before she was taken outside. All three crew members say they are now dealing with anxiety, PTSD, and insomnia following the incident. They have filed a lawsuit against Baldwin, Rust Movie Productions LLC, and El Dorado Pictures.