SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yelp recently published its list of “the 25 most unique donuts in the U.S. and Canada” and a New Mexico spot made the list. Whoo’s Donuts in Santa Fe makes a Blue Corn Blueberry Lavender Donut that is unique enough to top the charts.

Whoo’s Donuts’ Blue Corn Blueberry Lavender Donut | Photo Courtesy of Johannes Kawi

What is Whoo’s Donuts?

Whoo’s Donuts is a Santa Fe donut shop that makes its goods from scratch daily. The shop is located in Santa Fe at 851 Cerrillos Road and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until they are sold out.

What other flavors are available?

Berry Glazed

Raised Glazed

Chocolate Glazed

Vanilla Sprinkles

Green Chile Apple Fritter

Orange Cardamom Cream

Chocolate Long John

Maple Bar

Maple Bacon

Boston Cream

Lemon Pistachio

Cherry Coconut

Cherry Almond

Chai

Berry Filled Cinnamon Sugar

Vanilla Glazed

Blue Corn Maple Pecan

Dark Chocolate Crunch

Red Chile Bacon Toffee

Chocolate Galaxy

Rosemary Almond

Sweet Corn Cake

Apple Cider

Dulce de leche

Summer Peach

Strawberry Rhubarb

Mexican Chocolate

Pear Ginger Fritter

Raspberry Chipotle Blue Corn