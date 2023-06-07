SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yelp recently published its list of “the 25 most unique donuts in the U.S. and Canada” and a New Mexico spot made the list. Whoo’s Donuts in Santa Fe makes a Blue Corn Blueberry Lavender Donut that is unique enough to top the charts.
What is Whoo’s Donuts?
Whoo’s Donuts is a Santa Fe donut shop that makes its goods from scratch daily. The shop is located in Santa Fe at 851 Cerrillos Road and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until they are sold out.
What other flavors are available?
- Berry Glazed
- Raised Glazed
- Chocolate Glazed
- Vanilla Sprinkles
- Green Chile Apple Fritter
- Orange Cardamom Cream
- Chocolate Long John
- Maple Bar
- Maple Bacon
- Boston Cream
- Lemon Pistachio
- Cherry Coconut
- Cherry Almond
- Chai
- Berry Filled
- Cinnamon Sugar
- Vanilla Glazed
- Blue Corn Maple Pecan
- Dark Chocolate Crunch
- Red Chile Bacon Toffee
- Chocolate Galaxy
- Rosemary Almond
- Sweet Corn Cake
- Apple Cider
- Dulce de leche
- Summer Peach
- Strawberry Rhubarb
- Mexican Chocolate
- Pear Ginger Fritter
- Raspberry Chipotle Blue Corn
For that southwestern flair, it is going to be tough to top Whoo’s Donuts in New Mexico. Including blueberry donuts made from blue corn, and apple fritters containing hatch chiles.Erik Sommers, Yelp’s “The 25 most unique donuts in the U.S. and Canada”