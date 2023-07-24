RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – Many people know about Red River’s skiing opportunities, but there is a hidden gem on the mountain – summer mountain tubing. Red River’s Ski and Summer Area tubing tracks provide a way to enjoy the mountain’s slopes, even in the heat of summer.

The mountain offers the “longest summer tubing tracks” on Gold Rush Hill and a slower, kid-friendly track on Lil’ Blue. Gold Rush riders must be at least 47 inches tall and Lil’ Blue riders must be at least 42 inches tall. For riders under 42 inches, there is a free mini-lane to ride.

Availability

Tubing in Red River is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The dates below that are highlighted in red are open for summer mountain tubing.

Pricing

$20 – 3 rides on Lil’ Blue

$25 – 6 rides on Lil’ Blue

$30 – 3 rides on Gold Rush

$35 – 6 rides on Gold Rush

Red River has more than just the tubing to offer this time of year; some of its other summer activities include scenic summer chairlifts and seated zip line rides. For more information about Red River’s summer mountain tubing, visit the ski area’s website here.