ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Yelp blog published on Dec. 4, 2023, has revealed the top tamales in every state. According to Yelp reviews, the best tamale in New Mexico is from Buen Provecho ABQ.

Buen Provecho is located in El Vado near Old Town Albuquerque. The restaurant features Costa Rican cuisine, serving dishes like patacones, gallo pinto, and, of course, tamales. The Albuquerque spot offers pork, chicken, vegetarian, and vegan options for its tamales. Buen Provecho Albuquerque has an average of 4.7 stars from 166 reviews on Yelp. To learn more about the restaurant, click here.

The list was created based on restaurants that have a large concentration of reviews mentioning the word “tamale” on Yelp. The restaurants were then ranked based on the total volume and ratings of those reviews.

To view the full blog post written by Mackenzie White, click here. To learn more about Buen Provecho Albuquerque, click here.