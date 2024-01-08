ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Yelp blog published on Dec. 4, 2023, has revealed the top tamales in every state. According to Yelp reviews, the best tamale in New Mexico is from Buen Provecho ABQ.
Buen Provecho is located in El Vado near Old Town Albuquerque. The restaurant features Costa Rican cuisine, serving dishes like patacones, gallo pinto, and, of course, tamales. The Albuquerque spot offers pork, chicken, vegetarian, and vegan options for its tamales. Buen Provecho Albuquerque has an average of 4.7 stars from 166 reviews on Yelp. To learn more about the restaurant, click here.
The list was created based on restaurants that have a large concentration of reviews mentioning the word “tamale” on Yelp. The restaurants were then ranked based on the total volume and ratings of those reviews.
- Alabama (Madison): Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken
- Alaska (North Pole): Outlaw Tamales
- Arizona (Tucson): Tumerico
- Arkansas (Lake Village): Rhoda’s Famous Hot Tamales
- California (North Hollywood): Mi Ranchito Veracruz
- Colorado (Burlington): The Dish Room
- Connecticut (Meriden): Tacos Mi Nacho
- Delaware (Lewes): Cabañas Restaurant
- Florida (Tampa): Lolis Mexican Craving
- Georgia (Suwanee): La Mixteca Tamale House
- Hawaii (Honolulu): Straight Outta Husk Mexican Food
- Idaho (Coeur d’Alene): Cafe Carambola
- Illinois (Chicago): Healthy Substance
- Indiana (Indianapolis): 3 in 1 Restaurant
- Iowa (Des Moines): Rico’s Tacos
- Kansas (Shawnee): El Pulgarcito Salvadorean Restaurant
- Kentucky (Lexington): Farm Market
- Louisiana (New Orleans): El Pavo Real
- Maine (Portland): Quiero Cafe
- Maryland (Baltimore): Cocina Luchadoras
- Massachusetts (Boston): Taqueria Jalisco
- Michigan (Ann Arbor): Pilar’s Tamales
- Minnesota (Minneapolis): Maya Cuisine
- Mississippi (Gulfport): Tamale Shak
- Missouri (Kansas City): Songbird
- Montana (Bozeman): El Mercadito
- Nebraska (Omaha): Jacobo’s Grocery
- Nevada (North Las Vegas): El Tamalucas
- New Hampshire (Manchester): El Rincon Zacatecano Taqueria
- New Jersey (Jersey City): Taqueria Downtown
- New Mexico (Albuquerque): Buen Provecho Albuquerque
- New York (New York): Yolanda’s Tamales
- North Carolina (Asheville): A Taste of El Salvador
- North Dakota (Bismarck): La Carreta Of Bismarck
- Ohio (Springdale): Tortilleria Garcia
- Oklahoma (Oklahoma City): Tamales El Patio
- Oregon (Salem): Cachet Tamales Shop
- Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): South Philly Barbacoa
- Rhode Island (Pawtucket): Tacontento
- South Carolina (Simpsonville): Uncle Berto’s Burritos
- South Dakota (Mitchell): El Columpio
- Tennessee (Knoxville): Good Golly Tamale
- Texas (Grapevine): Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe
- Utah (Springdale): Oscar’s Cafe
- Vermont (Waitsfield): The Mad Taco
- Virginia (Williamsburg): Taqueria Maria Bonita
- Washington (Seattle): Frelard Tamales
- Washington DC: El Rinconcito Cafe
- West Virginia (Moorefield): Pupuseria Emerita
- Wisconsin (Madison): Taqueria Guadalajara
- Wyoming (Casper): Eggington’s
To view the full blog post written by Mackenzie White, click here. To learn more about Buen Provecho Albuquerque, click here.