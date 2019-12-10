The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin is opening the first of three Raphael exhibitions this week as the art world celebrates the 500th anniversary of the Renaissance master's death next year.

Five paintings of the Virgin Mary and her son that are usually not exhibited in the same space are all on display in one room at the city's Gemaeldegalerie museum. In addition, Raphael's famous “The Madonna of the Pinks” will be on loan from the National Gallery in London for the exhibition called “Raphael in Berlin. The Madonnas of the Gemaeldegalerie.”