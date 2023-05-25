NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two upcoming solar eclipses will be visible from New Mexico this year, and Albuquerque will be quite the hub for space discussions. The American Astronomical Society’s (AAS) Solar Eclipse Task Force and Nasa’s PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) mission are pairing up to put on a free public presentation in The Duke City.

When Are the Eclipses?

Annular Eclipse

An annular eclipse, when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, creating a “ring of fire” effect, will pass over New Mexico on Saturday, October 14, 2023. This, coincidentally, falls on the last weekend of the Balloon Fiesta.

To learn more about the upcoming annular eclipse in New Mexico, click here.

Total Solar Eclipse

Just six months later, on Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will pass over North America. Although New Mexico will not have a direct view of the eclipse, the state will still get to see a deep partial solar eclipse, where the Moon blocks a large portion of the Sun.

What Is the Presentation About?

“Reflecting the region’s wonderful diversity and rich history of Sun-watching, this event will feature multiple speakers expressing a mix of scientific, cultural, and historical perspectives on solar eclipses.” American Astronomical Society

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 7, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre in the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance here.

Along with the public presentation, the AAS will be holding its summer meeting at the Albuquerque Convention Center this June. Around 1,000 attendees will be at the event, including astronomers, students, science educators, journalists, and more.