DALLAS (KDAF) — Your favorite K-Cup brand has just released a new coffee flavor.

The Original Donut Shop Coffee has announced its newest way to spice up your morning cup of joe. The brand has released SNICKERS coffee K-cup pods, inspired by the popular candy bar.

Officials say this light roast coffee provides a portfolio of sweet flavors including milk chocolate, gooey caramel, and just a touch of nuttiness.

“We’re excited to unveil a new and delicious coffee flavor that allows our fans to treat their taste buds,” Scott Christensen, Senior Director Brand Marketing, Keurig Dr. Pepper, said in a news release. “Inspiring discovery through flavorful coffee experiences is at the core of our brand purpose and The Original Donut Shop SNICKERS Coffee does just that.”

SNICKERS Coffee is now available for purchase at Keurig.com and Amazon. Officials say the flavor will be available at major retailers beginning this summer.