Up the Irons! The Op Games and Iron Maiden Release First-Ever MONOPOLY®: Iron Maiden Somewhere On Tour Edition

CARLSBAD, CA – A new version of a classic board game is hitting the shelves and this time, the pieces on the board aren’t the only metal things about it. Board game and puzzle publisher The Op Games has joined forces with Iron Maiden to create its own version of Monopoly – MONOPOLY: Iron Maiden Somewhere on Tour.

Just like the Monopoly we know and love, players will buy, sell, and trade properties but they’ll all be named after Iron Maiden albums like The Number of the Beast and Brave New World. The money will feature the face of the band’s mascot “Eddie.”

The game features six custom pewter play tokens – an Albatross, Amp Stack, Flying Helmet, the drummer Nicko McBrain’s drumkit, Steve Harris’s bass, and a “Wasted Years” computer. “We’re delighted to have been given the opportunity to have MONOPOLY get the full Eddie treatment,” said Rod Smallwood, manager of Iron Maiden. “In true Maiden fashion, we commissioned our main tour artist, Akirant, to grace the board and the box lid with some of our most loved Eddies on tour.”

Iron Maiden formed in the mid-1970s in east London by songwriter and bassist Harris. They’ve sold over 100 million records, performed almost 2,500 live performances across 64 countries, and have recorded 17 studio albums. Their latest album Senjutsu was released in 2021.

The game is available now.