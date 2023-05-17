SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is reporting a new feature film has begun production in Las Cruces. “The Line” is said to be employing over 60 New Mexicans, including around 25 background talent, 28 resident crew members, and eight actors.

“We are thrilled to welcome ‘The Line’ to Las Cruces. In addition to showcasing our unique locations and talented crew, the film is providing some great opportunities for students to gain invaluable experience,” Las Cruces Film Liaison Andrew Jara said.

The film is being directed by Ocscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Pedro Kos and is the story of a young filmmaker who sets out to shoot a documentary about reuniting with her estranged mother of fourteen years. When that mother vanishes, the project changes into something unexpected.

“I fell in love with Las Cruces and have been so inspired by this area that it’s becoming its own character in our film, as we are rooting our story in the local community,” Koz said.