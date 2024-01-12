SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular tourist attraction in Santa Fe will soon have a new home as the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum welcomes about 150,000 visitors a year. The museum opened its doors in Santa Fe in the summer of 1998. It showcases the art of the American modernist painter.

“So for the last 27 years, we have been welcoming people from across the world, across the country, and across the state to understand the work of Georgia O’Keeffe,” says Cody Hartley, Georgia O’Keeffe Museum Director.

In the nearly 30 years since its opening, museum attendance has seen a dramatic increase, recently welcoming more than 100,000 guests a year and outgrowing the roughly 5,000-square-foot facility. That is why the City of Santa Fe’s Historic District Review Board is approving the construction of a new building.

“It’ll be a 56,000-square-foot building built here in Downtown Santa Fe; it’ll house 13,000 square feet of gallery space, education facility, including classrooms and program spaces,” says Hartley.

The new facility will remain in the historic downtown area, setting up only a block away on Grant Avenue and Johnson Street, where the old Safeway remains. Officials say the museum will reflect the downtown historic area’s architecture.

“We’re building with adobe and really trying to create a building both iconic and appropriate for Georgia O’Keeffe but also deeply respectful of our location in Downtown Santa Fe,” says Hartley.

The project will cost $75 million. Demolition of the former Safeway building is set for April, and construction will start right away. Officials expect the new museum to be complete and open for the public in late 2026 or early 2027.