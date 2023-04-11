SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced on Monday that a new feature film was made in and around Ruidoso in March. “The Christmas Classic” stars Malin Ackerman (“Watchmen”) and Amy Smart (“Road Trip”) and is directed by Shane Taylor.

Eighty New Mexicans were employed by the production. It breaks down to 30 background actors, 38 crew members, and 12 principal actors.

The movie is about a Ruidoso native, Elizabeth, who comes home from living in San Francisco for 10 years. She tries to get a local ski resort owner to sell the resort to her fiance. The owner says he’ll sell the resort if Elizabeth can win the annual Christmas Classic, a series of outrageous events that her older sister Lynn has won for the past nine years.