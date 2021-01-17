Taos poet releases book about 2020

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico-based poet’s new book is trying to make sense of the wild year that just ended.

Originally from New York, John Biscello decided to move to Taos, fell in love with New Mexico, and has spent the last 20 years here. On Sunday, Biscello unveiled his new book of poems “Moonglow on Mercy Street,” which covers a wide array of topics that he says appeals to all five senses, and addresses themes of 2020 like social change, loneliness, and what he calls a metamorphosis during the topsy-turvy year.

“I’m a real big ambassador for any kind of creative expression,” Biscello said. “I feel like it’s always been essential, and in times of chaos, I feel like it becomes that much more essential.”

Biscello says his book was delayed, but that it will be up for sale next week on Amazon, and directly from him. More information is available on Biscello’s website.