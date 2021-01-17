Taos poet releases book about 2020

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Open book, hardback books on wooden table. Back to school. Copy space.

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico-based poet’s new book is trying to make sense of the wild year that just ended.

Originally from New York, John Biscello decided to move to Taos, fell in love with New Mexico, and has spent the last 20 years here. On Sunday, Biscello unveiled his new book of poems “Moonglow on Mercy Street,” which covers a wide array of topics that he says appeals to all five senses, and addresses themes of 2020 like social change, loneliness, and what he calls a metamorphosis during the topsy-turvy year.

“I’m a real big ambassador for any kind of creative expression,” Biscello said. “I feel like it’s always been essential, and in times of chaos, I feel like it becomes that much more essential.”

Biscello says his book was delayed, but that it will be up for sale next week on Amazon, and directly from him. More information is available on Biscello’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES