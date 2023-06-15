IRVINE, CA (KRQE) – Taco Bell team members are getting new exclusive gear. The company has collaborated with Brooklyn-based artist Ricardo Gonzalez for a collection entitled “It’s a Living,” which pays homage to the restaurant’s people-oriented culture.

The streetwear-inspired collection includes a shirt and hat with the saying “family is everything.” “Spending time with restaurant team members over the years, I’ve found the one thing that stands out the most is the huge sense of pride and community,” said Kelly McCulloch, Global Chief People & Transformation Officer for Taco Bell. “Each restaurant creates its own authentic culture, and yet there is still a sense of connection and belonging to the larger Taco Bell brand. This is what makes our restaurant experience truly special.”

Gonzalez is originally from Durango, Mexico, and is a designer and graphic artist. A Taco Bell press release states “It’s a Living” is also the name of Gonzalez’s studio, brand, and personal philosophy. “This collaboration is an exciting one for me as I have long been a fan of the brand,” he says. “I admire Taco Bell’s commitment to its people and dedication to creating a positive impact through culture – that’s what my work is all about.”

Taco Bell team members received the exclusive gear earlier this month.