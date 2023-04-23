ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking for summer break plans? Old Town will be hosting its Summer Music in Old Town events.

Every weekend in June and July, there will be great food, unique local shops, and live music at the gazebo.

The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizer said this event is a perfect way to spend time with family and friends.

May

Sunday, May 6– 11 a.m.-3 p.m.– Lemonade Day Albuquerque

Sunday, May 14– 1-5 p.m.– Mother’s Day in Old Town 1-2:30 p.m. – Levi Dean and the Mesa Rats – Americana/Folk 2:45 – 3:15 p.m. – Fiesta Mexicana – Folklorico Dancing 3:30 – 5 p.m. – Son Como Son – Cuban Salsa

Saturday, May 20 – 6-8 p.m. – Santacruzan Celebration

Presented by the Filipino American Foundation of New Mexico

June

June 2-4: San Felipe de Neri Church Fiestas Friday, June 2 – 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 3 – 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, June 4 – 12-7 p.m.

Friday, June 9 – 7-9 p.m. – Chris Dracup: Funk of the West – American Blues/Funk

Saturday, June 10 – 7-9 p.m. – JD Nash and the Rash of Cash – Alternative Country

Sunday, June 11 – 1-3 p.m. Watermelon Mountain Jug Band –Bluegrass

Friday, June 16 – 7-9 p.m. – Slim and the Blue Tones – Swinging Blues

Saturday, June 17 – 7-9 p.m. – Tracey Whitney –Jazz/Classic Soul

Sunday, June 18 – 1-3 p.m. – Terra Trio – Latin Jazz

Friday, June 23 – 7-9 p.m. – 44th Army Band (New Mexico’s Own) – Mariachi/Big Band

Saturday, June 24 –7-9 p.m. – The Porter Draw – Bluegrass

Sunday, June 25 – 1-3 p.m. – Scotty & The Atomics – Rockabilly

Friday, June 30 – 7-9 p.m. – Austin Van – Country



July