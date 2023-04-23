ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking for summer break plans? Old Town will be hosting its Summer Music in Old Town events.
Every weekend in June and July, there will be great food, unique local shops, and live music at the gazebo.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Charges dropped against T or C mayor’s husband in animal cruelty case
- New Mexico: New Mexico’s water supply sees record high due to snowmelt
- Community: Summer Music in Old Town to return for 2023
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque writer wins Italy trip as national poetry prize
The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Organizer said this event is a perfect way to spend time with family and friends.
May
- Sunday, May 6– 11 a.m.-3 p.m.– Lemonade Day Albuquerque
- Sunday, May 14– 1-5 p.m.– Mother’s Day in Old Town
- 1-2:30 p.m. – Levi Dean and the Mesa Rats – Americana/Folk
- 2:45 – 3:15 p.m. – Fiesta Mexicana – Folklorico Dancing
- 3:30 – 5 p.m. – Son Como Son – Cuban Salsa
- Saturday, May 20 – 6-8 p.m. – Santacruzan Celebration
Presented by the Filipino American Foundation of New Mexico
June
- June 2-4: San Felipe de Neri Church Fiestas
- Friday, June 2 – 6-10 p.m.
- Saturday, June 3 – 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Sunday, June 4 – 12-7 p.m.
- Friday, June 9 – 7-9 p.m. – Chris Dracup: Funk of the West – American Blues/Funk
- Saturday, June 10 – 7-9 p.m. – JD Nash and the Rash of Cash – Alternative Country
- Sunday, June 11 – 1-3 p.m. Watermelon Mountain Jug Band –Bluegrass
- Friday, June 16 – 7-9 p.m. – Slim and the Blue Tones – Swinging Blues
- Saturday, June 17 – 7-9 p.m. – Tracey Whitney –Jazz/Classic Soul
- Sunday, June 18 – 1-3 p.m. – Terra Trio – Latin Jazz
- Friday, June 23 – 7-9 p.m. – 44th Army Band (New Mexico’s Own) – Mariachi/Big Band
- Saturday, June 24 –7-9 p.m. – The Porter Draw – Bluegrass
- Sunday, June 25 – 1-3 p.m. – Scotty & The Atomics – Rockabilly
- Friday, June 30 – 7-9 p.m. – Austin Van – Country
July
- Saturday, July 1 – 7-9 p.m. – Felix Y Los Gatos– New Mexican/ Spanish
- Sunday, July 2 – 1-3 p.m. – Alex Maryol – Blues/ Funk
- Friday, July 7 – 7-9 p.m. – Vibestrong – Reggae
- Saturday, July 8 – 7-9 p.m. – Picoso – New Mexican/ Spanish
- Sunday, July 9 – 1-3 p.m. – Cowboy Way – Country
- Friday, July 14 – 7-9 p.m. – Kyle Martin – Country/Rock
- Saturday, July 15 – 7-9 p.m. – Tropicalia – Latin Rhythms
- Sunday, July 16 – 1-3 p.m. – Bobcats – Jazz
- Friday, July 21 – 7-9 p.m. – Divino – New Mexican/ Spanish
- Saturday, July 22 – 7-9 p.m. – Nathaniel Krantz – Country
- Sunday, July 23 – 1-3 p.m. – Last Call – Jazz
- Friday, July 28 – 7-9 p.m. – Sol De La Noche – Latin
- Saturday, July 29 – 7-9 p.m. – Calle 66 – Salsa
- Sunday, July 30 – 1-3 p.m. – Mustang Sally & the Corvettes – Blues