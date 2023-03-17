RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Star Wars Fest 9 is coming to Rio Rancho on Saturday, Apr. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Loma Colorado Main Library and is free for all ages.
Event Activities
- Adopt a Baby Yoda from the Baby Yoda Adoption Center
- View a display of Star Wars Legos
- Have a picture taken with costumed Star Wars characters from the local 501st and Rebel Legions
- Enjoy drinks and cookies at the Cantina
- Make Pool Noodle Light Sabers and learn martial arts moves
- Create a droid at the Droid Factory
- Participate in the hourly raffle to win Star Wars-themed prizes throughout the event
- Interact with our event partners: Magic Mirror Photobooth NM, The Giovanni String Quartet and QueLab
Other activities include a costume contest and movie showings. Star Wars Fest is organized by the City of Rio Rancho Library and Information Services Department.