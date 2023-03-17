RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Star Wars Fest 9 is coming to Rio Rancho on Saturday, Apr. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Loma Colorado Main Library and is free for all ages.

Event Activities

Adopt a Baby Yoda from the Baby Yoda Adoption Center

View a display of Star Wars Legos

Have a picture taken with costumed Star Wars characters from the local 501st and Rebel Legions

Enjoy drinks and cookies at the Cantina

Make Pool Noodle Light Sabers and learn martial arts moves

Create a droid at the Droid Factory

Participate in the hourly raffle to win Star Wars-themed prizes throughout the event

Interact with our event partners: Magic Mirror Photobooth NM, The Giovanni String Quartet and QueLab

Other activities include a costume contest and movie showings. Star Wars Fest is organized by the City of Rio Rancho Library and Information Services Department.