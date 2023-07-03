JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – After a three-year break, Jemez Springs will, once again, host a series of Star Parties at the Jemez Historic Site. The events will take place on the third Saturday of each month – July 15, August 19, and September 16 – coinciding with the New Moon cycle, when the moon is dark, and when the stars are most visible.

July 15 Star Party

What? Instructional Coordinator Supervisor Marlon Magdalena will present "Looking to the Skies: Ancient Astronomers of the Southwest" and the Albuquerque Astronomical Society will bring volunteer astronomers and telescopes to enhance the viewing. Food and craft vendors will be near the entry to the site.

Instructional Coordinator Supervisor Marlon Magdalena will present “Looking to the Skies: Ancient Astronomers of the Southwest” and the Albuquerque Astronomical Society will bring volunteer astronomers and telescopes to enhance the viewing. Food and craft vendors will be near the entry to the site. How much? Tickets are $10 for adults and free for those ages 16 and younger. To purchase tickets, click here.

Following the event, at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 16, the presentation will be repeated with a waived entrance fee to the site for those who participated in the Star Party the night before. Tickets for the August and September Star Parties will go on sale at a later date at this link.

“We are excited to be partnering once again with Jemez Historic Site as well as the Albuquerque Astronomical Society (TAAS) and Los Alamos Astronomy Club to not only generate awareness about protecting our dark night skies from light pollution but to connect through stories by the ancient astronomers who first inhabited the land here.” Jemez Springs Mayor Roger Sweet

For more information about the upcoming Star Party, click here.