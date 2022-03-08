NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced the feature film “Oppenheimer” is in production in Los Alamos and Abiquiu, New Mexico. The film is written and directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr.

Amber Dodson, Director of the New Mexico Film Office says, “This production is employing thousands of New Mexicans and will be partially filmed in Los Alamos, which is only appropriate as the development of the atomic bomb is deeply tied to New Mexico.”

The production will employ approximately 190 New Mexico crew members and 1,200 New Mexicans as background and extras. The film is be based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, Universal Pictures will distribute “Oppenheimer” worldwide and it will hit American theaters on July 21, 2023.