Some Regal movie theaters to open in Albuquerque, Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several counties could be forced to close again in two weeks if their vaccine numbers don't improve. Once a county reaches Turquoise, it stays in that level for four weeks, no matter what.

That rule saved many counties from sliding backward in this week's update. "While these counties, some counties are turquoise its hiding numbers underneath them that might not be so good. We're extending turquoise you can see there's four you can see, there's four counties that would be Yellow now and three that would be Red," Scrase said.