Some Regal movie theaters to open in Albuquerque, Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Regal announced Wednesday it will reopen five of its theaters in Albuquerque and Santa Fe Friday, May 21. Movie theaters are allowed to be at 33% capacity. According to Regal, a reservation system will be in place to ensure there are two empty seats between groups.
List of select Regal locations reopening:
- Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM, 87507)
- Regal Santa Fe (3474 Zafarano Drive, Santa Fe, NM, 87507)
- Regal UA Cottonwood (10000 NW Coors Blvd., Albuquerque, NM, 87114)
- Regal UA High Ridge (12921 Indian School N.E., Albuquerque, NM, 87112)
- Regal Winrock IMAX & RPX (2100 Louisiana Blvd NE, Bld 400, Albuquerque, NM, 87110)
Earlier this month Century 14 and Century Rio 24 and reopened as state restrictions eased up.