ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that spring is in full force, it’s the perfect time to grab some food and enjoy the day outside along with everything Albuquerque has to offer. Below are some places that Visit Albuquerque picked as the best places for picnic spots around the Duke City.
Best Albuquerque Picnic Spots
- Elena Gallegos open space
- Address: 7100 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122
- The 640-acre park is an open space system, with an elevation of about 6500 ft. People can enjoy the view from Mt. Taylor to the west, the Jemez Mountains, and the Tijeras Arroyo to the south.
- ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden
- Address: 2601 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
- Visitors can explore one and a half miles of paths through formal and whimsical gardens. People can visit the immersive Butterflies and Bees exhibit.
- Pat Hurley Park
- Address: 3828 Rincon Rd NW Albuquerque, NM
- This park has two developed areas, they connect by a paved path that winds up the hill. All the trails combined make up 1.1 miles.
- Gutiérez Hubbell House
- Address: 6029 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, Nm 87105
- This historic-style hacienda, located in the heart of Pajarito, has grown throughout the years. Check out the on-site museum before exploring the trails around the house.
- Tingley Beach
- Address 1800 Tingley Dr. SW
- People can enjoy a nice picnic next to the Bosque and some fishing. If you are planning to fish, you must have a license.
- W.L. Jackson Park
- Address: 774 Cedar Hill Rd. NE
- This park offers some 3D reptilian art.
- Valle del Bosque Park and Open Space
- Address: 480 Sunset Rd. SW
- People can enjoy a picnic over 17 acres of park and the Bosque along the Rio Grande.
- Mariposa Basin Park
- Address: 4900 Kachina St. NW
- Enjoy a nice day out with a picnic and the duck pond.
- UNM Duck Pond
- Address: 890 Roma Ave. NE
- Stay close to town by visiting UNM Duck Pond; remember to bring some extra food for all the feathery friends you might encounter.