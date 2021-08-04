Short film begins filming in Santa Fe, Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Film Office announced the short film Dispatch has begun production in New Mexico. The film is produced by 701 Productions and filming will take place in Santa Fe and Albuquerque during August. According to a news release, Dispatch follows a disturbing 911 call. As the case unfolds, the line between innocence and guilt blurs.

The release also states that Dispatch is packed with New Mexico cast members and most of them have been on past productions filmed in New Mexico. Dispatch is directed by Aeryn Lee and produced by Aeryn Lee and Gentry Lee.

“I’m thrilled to finally be producing work in New Mexico,” Lee said in a news release. “I’m extremely grateful for New Mexico’s prioritization of safety on set, and I hope to continue producing work in the state as the New Mexico film scene continues to grow!”

The production will employ nine New Mexico crew members, 13 New Mexico principal cast members, and 20 New Mexico background and extras. Principal cast includes Gentry Lee (Permafrost, Longmire), Zoe Yeoman (Indemnity, The Practice, The Drew Carey Show), Phil Mahoney, Lisa Lucas (The Night Shift, Longmire), Riley Del Rey (Capitol Barbie, Slayers), Jeremiah Cole (The Graceful Path), Angela Wilson (Outer Range, Behind the Yellow House), Greg Farinelli (Roswell, New Mexico, Deputy), Michael Stone (Badlands, People Magazine Investigates), Jeanette Aguilar Harris (Capitol Barbie, Under Suspicion), Ariana Eve Spencer (Belly Encounters, Manic Pixie Dream Girl), Ron Weisberg (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Midnight Texas), and Paul Grant.