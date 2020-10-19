‘Sesame Street’ launches a podcast to help educate kids

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

NEW YORK (AP) — What has more letters than the alphabet?

That’s easy: The post office.

That joke sponsored by the letter A  is a highlight of the first original podcast from “Sesame Street,” featuring music, interactive games and Muppets galore.

“The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends” is an offering on Audible that gives some screen-free educational entertainment to kids who may be having spotty school lessons during the coronavirus pandemic.

The podcast is led by 6-year-old, exuberant Foley, “the sound-maker monster.” The podcast kicked off last week and there are 15 episodes, released Tuesdays and Thursdays.

