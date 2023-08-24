ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting a Cactus and Succulent Show for all plant lovers over Labor Day weekend. The show will take place at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden on Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will include exhibitions of prize-winning plants from the Cactus and Succulent Society of New Mexico. The weekend will consist of demonstrations, displays, and educational presentations.

Show Schedule

The Edible Prickly Pear – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hardy Mesembs – 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Potting and Repotting Cacti – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event is included with regular admission to the Botanic Garden. For more information on the Cactus and Succulent Show, click here.