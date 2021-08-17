Season 4 of Roswell, New Mexico begins filming

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Season four of the hit TV show, Roswell begins filming this month. The Warner Brothers production will shoot in Espanola, Moriarty, Bernalillo, Las Vegas, Pecos, Santa Fe, Albuquerque and the San Felipe and Santo Domingo pueblos.
The show is a reboot of the hit 1999 TV show base on the Roswell High School book series written by Melinda Metz. Nearly 400 New Mexicans will be a part of the production crew and 2,100 are extras. Filming will last through January.